ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

RMD stock opened at $189.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.92.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

