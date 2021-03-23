Revain (REV) Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Billion

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Revain has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $4.73 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00049595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.79 or 0.00629534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00066284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023655 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

