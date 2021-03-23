Reviewing Adient (NYSE:ADNT) & Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adient and Garrett Motion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $12.67 billion 0.30 -$547.00 million ($0.04) -1,022.25 Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.12 $313.00 million $3.86 1.37

Garrett Motion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adient. Adient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Adient and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 2 2 7 0 2.45 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adient presently has a consensus target price of $42.70, suggesting a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Adient’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Adient is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Profitability

This table compares Adient and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient -4.32% -0.23% -0.04% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Risk and Volatility

Adient has a beta of 3.3, meaning that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adient beats Garrett Motion on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides Intrusion Detection and Prevention System, an automotive cybersecurity solution; and integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland. On September 20, 2020, Garrett Motion Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

