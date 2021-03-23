Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.27 ($121.50).

RHM stock opened at €83.56 ($98.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €55.04 ($64.75) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -136.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of €85.93 and a 200-day moving average of €80.63.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

