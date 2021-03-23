Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 299 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AMERCO were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $591.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $550.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.47. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $222.34 and a 52 week high of $657.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.