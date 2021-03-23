Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,905,000 after purchasing an additional 389,059 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 996,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 181,473 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 350,421 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 30,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUB. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at $220,290.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

