Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 13,699 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,011 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBTB opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $118.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

