Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Neutral Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,020 ($78.65) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,554 ($72.56).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,386 ($70.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.16 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,919.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,327.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This represents a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

