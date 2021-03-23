River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.89 Per Share

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.89 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from River and Mercantile Group’s previous dividend of $2.34. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:RIV opened at GBX 219.55 ($2.87) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of £187.61 million and a P/E ratio of 38.18. River and Mercantile Group has a 12 month low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 242 ($3.16). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 183.61.

In related news, insider Jonathan Dawson bought 10,000 shares of River and Mercantile Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25).

About River and Mercantile Group

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

