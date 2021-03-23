Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $460.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.22.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP stock opened at $401.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $245.86 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.