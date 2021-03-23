Roth Capital Increases Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $55.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $349,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,301,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,381,000 after purchasing an additional 295,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

