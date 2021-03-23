Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$5.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.31.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$3.97 on Monday. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.34.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

