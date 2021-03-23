Royal Bank of Canada Raises Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target to $26.00

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gabelli lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.