Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUBY. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $24.55 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $102,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

