Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRPT. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $83.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.51. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

