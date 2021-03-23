Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SUVPF. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $490.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $511.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.84. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $242.53 and a 12-month high of $603.00.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

