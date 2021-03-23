Scotiabank Lowers Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CG. CSFB cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities restated a hold rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.17.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$11.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.26. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

