Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $66.00. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,358,434. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 47.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,856 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 39,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,246 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

