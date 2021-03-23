SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.65

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.65 and traded as high as $5.47. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 104,048 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $49,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

