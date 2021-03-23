Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.83% and a negative net margin of 862.55%.

SINT stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Sintx Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

