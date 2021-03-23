Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Issues Earnings Results

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.83% and a negative net margin of 862.55%.

NASDAQ:SINT opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Sintx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.81. The company has a market cap of $50.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

