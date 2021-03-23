Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Horizon by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in First Horizon by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.