Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 25,507 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on COLB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.