Sittner & Nelson LLC Invests $138,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its stake in The Southern by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after acquiring an additional 856,281 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 669,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.