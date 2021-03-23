Sittner & Nelson LLC Invests $71,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

WEC opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

