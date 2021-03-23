Sittner & Nelson LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $236.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $639.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.43 and a 200 day moving average of $265.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.97.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

