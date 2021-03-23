Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,782 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,678 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of UL opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

