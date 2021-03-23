Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases Shares of 544 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $185.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

