Sittner & Nelson LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $119.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

