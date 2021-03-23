Sittner & Nelson LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 384 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after buying an additional 405,985 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,645,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $273.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.20.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

