SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,696 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SM. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 204.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth $72,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SM. Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

