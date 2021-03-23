Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Buys £36,240 in Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) insider Peter Magowan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 906 ($11.84) per share, for a total transaction of £36,240 ($47,347.79).

Shares of SOLI stock opened at GBX 900 ($11.76) on Tuesday. Solid State plc has a 1 year low of GBX 276 ($3.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 909.50 ($11.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £76.89 million and a PE ratio of 23.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 785.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 668.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

