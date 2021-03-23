SouthGobi Resources (SGQRF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGQRF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. SouthGobi Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $176.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.36.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking and thermal coal in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

