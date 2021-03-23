Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.14.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,280,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after buying an additional 335,884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,570,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,173,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,287,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after buying an additional 64,259 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.