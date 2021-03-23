Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Shares of SWX opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 547.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

