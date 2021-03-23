Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to $6.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DALXF. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.05.

DALXF opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

