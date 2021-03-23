SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 947,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,760,000 after purchasing an additional 76,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 85,507 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 154,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,342,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

