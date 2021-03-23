Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Truist

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price lifted by Truist from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.62.

SRC opened at $42.41 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -530.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,199,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 584,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,821 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

