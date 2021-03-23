Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Issues Earnings Results

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

