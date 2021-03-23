STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Insider Samuel J. Gesten Sells 1,032 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $97.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 514.71 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $128.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average is $81.19.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,128,000 after acquiring an additional 313,007 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

