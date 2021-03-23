Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standard Motor Products currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

NYSE SMP opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 572.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.