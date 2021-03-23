Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Holdings Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Stericycle worth $11,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Stericycle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Stericycle stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

