Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,355.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKH opened at $377.05 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $183.49 and a 52-week high of $420.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.53.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

