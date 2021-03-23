Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 869 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period.

Davis Select Financial ETF stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

