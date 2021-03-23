Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $54,000 Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

