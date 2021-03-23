Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 36.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 35.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SI opened at $148.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.40 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $7,542,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SI. Barclays upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

