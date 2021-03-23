Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 609 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

SU stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.