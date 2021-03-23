Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47,212.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.22.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.32 million, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, major shareholder Solaris Energy Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $69,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

