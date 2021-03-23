Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 70,014 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 70,014 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 476,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 614,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 114,291 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 219,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

