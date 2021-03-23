Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes $46,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.06 and a 52-week high of $67.04.

